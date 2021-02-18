Local radio stations react to Rush Limbaugh’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Talk radio changed forever Wednesday. Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer. A polarizing figure with a top rated show spanning decades. Millions listened every day, even those who didn’t agree with him.

“People liked him and people didn’t, if we didn’t have him on we heard about it,” said Rod Zook with KWBW radio in Hutchinson.

KSAL in Salina also went years listening to Limbaugh during his everyday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot.

“Hi show brought a life to these radio stations that didn’t exist, there was no one doing the kind of talk radio he was doing,” said Robert Protzman with Meridian Media.

Zook says whether you liked him or not, we can all try to do one thing without that one iconic person behind the mic.

“Hopefully we can all find ways to come together,” said Zook.

