Advertisement

Peabody man killed in Harvey County ATV crash

(WCAX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Harvey County man died from his injuries in a Wednesday afternoon ATV crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a little before 4 p.m. Wednesday, 30-year-old Levi Minkevitch, of Peabody, was driving the ATV in the ditch about half of a mile east of Harvest Hill Road and Dutch Avenue.

“The rider attempted to jump the ditch into an adjacent field,” the crash log from the KHP said. “The rider lost control and rolled the ATV into the creek.”

The KHP said Minkevitch was taken to Newton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP returns to Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1, calls generation supply ‘sufficient’
Heating costs.
Extended cold stretch shifts concern from staying warm to how much that costs
Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Teen girl dies from injuries in Lincoln County shooting
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day
Record-setting cold continues across Kansas, some snow Tuesday

Latest News

Furniture store owner opens his stores to help Texans stuck at home with no power or heat.
Houston furniture stores opened as warming shelters
Training for icy water rescues
Wichita firefighters train for icy water rescues
Despite submitting a form to be exempt for medical reasons, Cal and Paula Kingman say they lost...
Kan. couple says power was shut off despite being medically exempt
Icicles
What to watch for in your home as temperatures warm up