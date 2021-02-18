Peabody man killed in Harvey County ATV crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Harvey County man died from his injuries in a Wednesday afternoon ATV crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a little before 4 p.m. Wednesday, 30-year-old Levi Minkevitch, of Peabody, was driving the ATV in the ditch about half of a mile east of Harvest Hill Road and Dutch Avenue.

“The rider attempted to jump the ditch into an adjacent field,” the crash log from the KHP said. “The rider lost control and rolled the ATV into the creek.”

The KHP said Minkevitch was taken to Newton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

