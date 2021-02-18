Advertisement

Sprinkler line breaks, flooding Hutchinson business

Water gushes from a large whole in the wall at Ebeling Pools, Inc. in Hutchinson. Owner Mark...
Water gushes from a large whole in the wall at Ebeling Pools, Inc. in Hutchinson. Owner Mark Ebeling said it was caused by a frozen sprinkler pipe that burst.(Mark Ebeling)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures begin to rise, thawing out can lead to some major damage.

A Hutchison business owner found that out Wednesday morning. Mark Ebeling said a frozen sprinkler line broke and flooded his business, Ebeling Pools, Inc.

Ebeling shared photos and videos of the situation with Eyewitness News. In them, you can see him approaching the building and water pouring out of the business into the parking lot. From outside you can water gushing through a large hole in the wall right at the entrance. As Mark goes to enter the business, he pans his camera only to find water covering the floor of the entire business.

Retail Store Challenges

Cold weather challenges....Frozen Fire Sprinkler line broke and flooded our store....

Posted by Ebeling Pools, Inc. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

