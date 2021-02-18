Warmer temperatures on way could cause another headache for homeowners

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While warmer temperatures are a welcome sight, the change could cause another headache for homeowners following the threat of freezing pipes and extended power outages.

Further problems can arise as ice starts to melt. With this, the major concern is with ice dams that have built up on roofs. Once the ice starts to melt, a watery problem that starts on the roof could eventually cost thousands of dollars to fix. When the ice melts, it forces water to back up under shingles, and sometimes into ceilings or walls. That’s when you should call the professionals.

“You’re going to notice wet carpet, you’re going to see water dripping in unusual spots, either in your ceilings or above your windows and doors,” said Daryn Keeter with Keeter Roofing and Remodeling. “You may be outside and see that it has water dripping out of it. Now that will freeze in the evening, and it will re-thaw again tomorrow until this ice and snow is actually off of the roof.”

