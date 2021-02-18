Water systems at schools impacted during extended arctic chill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This record cold is leaving a wet and icy mess at some homes and businesses as pipes burst and water floods into people’s property.

Tuesday, a plumber told Eyewitness News that it’s an issue that could worsen in the coming days as Kansas begins to thaw out and the damage is revealed.

It’s also wreaking havoc at some schools keeping students and staff remote.

Derby Public Schools said Wednesday that Wineteer Elementary would remain remote Thursday following a pipe bursting at that school.

Wineteer only will be remote learning tomorrow - Thursday, February 18. Posted by Derby Public Schools on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

At Northwest High in Wichita, the cold froze and broke a pipe to a sprinkler system. The district says Wednesday that it has since been repaired, cleaned up and returned to normal operations.

Elsewhere in the district, it isn’t water flowing everywhere, creating problems.

At Minneha Magnet Core Knowledge Elementary School, they’re not getting enough water flowing in.

“Three main lines that have water sources to our building, and two of them are frozen, which reduced the amount of water resource that we have here,” said Anne Clemens, Minneha Core Knowledge Magnet Elementary School Principal.

Principal Anne Clemens said the issue was discovered Monday.

“Over the weekend, custodians do come into the buildings and kind of check on any leaks, anything that they see out of the ordinary, especially with the freezing temperatures, they do have a protocol that they follow.” Clemens said, “When my custodian checked it on Sunday, he said there was still water coming out of pipes, so it must have happened from that Sunday after he came in all the way till Monday when we checked it again in the morning.”

The district is currently working with the city to address this issue.

The freeze-up is believed to be occurring on the outside of the building.

Clemens said, “The district has kind of checked on our building, so our building looks good. Now, the (City of Wichita) water department just came in today, and they’re now looking at the meter and if it’s coming back into our building where the pipes are frozen or if it’s somewhere else.”

The district and school have decided that students and most staff won’t be coming to the building for the rest of the week. Instead, they’ll be learning and working remotely. Clemens said it’s about safety since not enough water is flowing through the building to meet all their needs.

“Washing your hands in sinks, using the restrooms, cleaning supplies for keeping restrooms and classrooms, custodial supplies, keeping things clean. Our kitchen also uses the water so, when we lack those sources, we can’t help students be in a safe and clean environment,” she said.

It’s also a precaution in case something worse happens.

“Not knowing what might happen next, if something were to break and then we’d have a major water issue with some flooding,” said Clemens. “It might take the resources from the whole building. We would much rather be home, safe in a warm environment, safe environment where they have that water resources and learn from there.”

Clemens said this week the school is doing conferences, so students are on a shorter schedule, and being remote has less impact.

Wednesday evening, the school also has a food service distribution to provide parents with several days’ worth of meals for their kids.

Clemens said the goal is to get this issue resolved as soon as possible to get students back in the classroom in-person.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.