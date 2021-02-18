Advertisement

Wichita police arrest man for New year’s Day deadly shooting

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Deajuan C. Smith of Wichita on a charge of 1st degree murder.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an early-morning New Year’s Day deadly shooting in north Wichita. Police arrested Deajuan C. Smith, of Wichita, on a charge of first-degree murder.

At about 4 a.m. Jan. 1, WPD officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of North Bullinger. Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Nicholas Sims, of Wichita, wounded. Police said Sims died at the scene.

“The investigation revealed a party was taking place at the home with at least 50 individuals. During the party, an argument ensued between Sims and Deajuan Smith inside the home. The argument moved to outside of the home, where Sims was shot by Smith,” Wichita police said.

Anyone with additional information on the case should call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

