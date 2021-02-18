Wichita Wind Surge releases 2021 regular season schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, released its 2021 regular on Thursday. The season schedule features 60 home games.

Opening Night for the inaugural season of Wind Surge baseball at Riverfront Stadium will be on Tuesday, May 11 when the Surge take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Wind Surge will open the 2021 season on May 4 when they visit the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Wind Surge will compete in the newly formed Double-A Central League. The new, ten-team league is part of Major League Baseball’s reorganization of Minor League Baseball. The 2021 season will be comprised of 120 games with each Double-A Central team playing 60 home games. The entire season will be played in six-game series, with teams playing each other for six straight days from Tuesday through Sunday. Every Monday will be a league-wide off day.

Wichita will host 12 games each month, May through September with the season concluding at home on Sept. 19. Game times will be released in the coming weeks.

The Riverfront Stadium will open with limited capacity seating while also following strict COVID-19 safety protocols recommended by local health officials and Major League Baseball.

The Wind Surge will be releasing 2021 ticket information, seating procedures as well as information on how fans can exchange tickets they have from the 2020 season in the coming weeks. All fans who currently have 2021 Wind Surge tickets will be contacted directly by a Wind Surge ticket representative.

View the complete 2021 schedule at www.windsurge.com.

