$100K grant to help Wichita area open up about mental wellness

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new $100,000 grant will help the Wichita area open up about mental illness by highlighting an increase in suicides in Sedgwick County. The grant, funded by Kohl’s Cares, will be a joint effort by Ascension Via Christi and Wichita State University.

“It’s important that we all recognize the importance of mental wellness and to realize it’s okay to not be okay,” said Wichita State University Counseling and Prevention Services Assistant Vice President for Wellness Dr. Jessica Provines.

The funds from the grant will be used to create awareness and normalize mental health issues that many face.

