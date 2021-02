WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.5 Magnitude earthquake near Machester, Okla. shook the Wichita area just before 8 a.m. Friday.

The earthquake was centered six kilometers southwest of the city. Its depth was 18.8 kilometers.

The earthquake occurred at 7:57 a.m.

