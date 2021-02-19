Evergy explains why you might see a higher bill next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures decreased over the last week, calls were made for Kansans to conserve energy. But the rising cost of natural gas and increased usage of electricity to stay warm has some Kansans worried they could see a sharp spike in next month’s bill.

Evergy took to Twitter Friday morning to dispel the rumors and give its customers the facts.

The electric company says your rates won’t increase next month, but your bill may be higher based on the amount of electricity you used during the severely cold weather. The company says the cost you see on your electric bill varies based on how much electricity you used that month. You are charged by the kilowatt-hour.

Evergy says the average residential customer uses about 900 kilowatts each month. Very cold weather may result in higher electricity usage, especially if you use electricity to heat your home, and higher use is reflected in your bill.

“We haven’t raised the price we’re charging you, meaning your electric rates didn’t go up, you just used more electricity, so your bill is higher. If you conserved energy during the emergency, your usage would reflect that & your bill would be lower than it would have been,” said Evergy said in a tweet.

The company said programs like its Average Payment Plan can help avoid larger seasonal fluctuations and assist with budgeting.

💡THREAD: Many of you all are asking us about electricity rates increasing next month. There’s a lot of confusion in our comments on social accounts about this, so let us dispel the myths and give you the facts. 1/ pic.twitter.com/KDlnOw344u — Evergy (@evergypower) February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.