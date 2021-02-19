Advertisement

Evergy explains why you might see a higher bill next month

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment plans for customers who are past due on their electrical bills.(Evergy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures decreased over the last week, calls were made for Kansans to conserve energy. But the rising cost of natural gas and increased usage of electricity to stay warm has some Kansans worried they could see a sharp spike in next month’s bill.

Evergy took to Twitter Friday morning to dispel the rumors and give its customers the facts.

The electric company says your rates won’t increase next month, but your bill may be higher based on the amount of electricity you used during the severely cold weather. The company says the cost you see on your electric bill varies based on how much electricity you used that month. You are charged by the kilowatt-hour.

Evergy says the average residential customer uses about 900 kilowatts each month. Very cold weather may result in higher electricity usage, especially if you use electricity to heat your home, and higher use is reflected in your bill.

“We haven’t raised the price we’re charging you, meaning your electric rates didn’t go up, you just used more electricity, so your bill is higher. If you conserved energy during the emergency, your usage would reflect that & your bill would be lower than it would have been,” said Evergy said in a tweet.

The company said programs like its Average Payment Plan can help avoid larger seasonal fluctuations and assist with budgeting.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGCO
AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages
Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Memorial fund established for family of Newton PD sergeant killed in ATV crash
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis
Gov. Kelly creating back to school vaccine plan
Gov. Kelly implements new K-12 vaccination plan

Latest News

4.5 M earthquake centered in Okla. shakes Wichita
lung x-ray
Doctors stress screenings to find lung cancer early
How to deal with burst water pipe
Warming temperatures reveal more problems with frozen pipes
State of Mind
$100K grant to help Wichita area open up about mental wellness