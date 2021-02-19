Advertisement

Finally, above freezing later Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid start to our Friday, but later today we climb above freezing for the first time in nearly two weeks!(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid start to our Friday, but later today we climb above freezing for the first time in nearly two weeks! Wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens will climb into the 30s this afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A weak weather maker, or cold front, will move through the state this weekend. In addition to placing a temporary halt on our warm-up, passing rain showers are possible on Sunday. Some snow may mix in at times, mainly northeast of Wichita, however, accumulation is not expected.

Looking Ahead… a quiet weather pattern next week will allow the warm-up to continue. In fact, highs in the 60s are expected across the state on Tuesday. Cooler conditions will return on Wednesday and Thursday, but nothing like what we witnessed the past two weeks.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; milder. Wind: S 10-15. High: 34.

Tonight: Mostly clear, then areas of fog. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 17.

Tomorrow: Areas of fog, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. High: 38.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 42. Low 25. Morning sprinkles; mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 57. Low: 30. Sunny, breezy, and milder.

Tue: High: High: 63. Low: 32. Sunny, staying mild.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 27. Windy, cooler; sun/cloud mix.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 24. Becoming mostly sunny.

