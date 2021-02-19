Kansas governor announces steps to reduce vaccine data lag

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday (Feb. 18) announced steps to address data reporting issues that have led to Kansas ranking near the bottom among states when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Kelly said the issues “have inaccurately identified the number of individuals vaccinated for COVID-19 in Kansas.” To address the gap, beginning next week, Kelly said the state will implement a series of policies, in partnership with enrolled healthcare providers, to help fix the issue.

Kelly said reported vaccine administration rates in Kansas have been lower than expected despite qualitative reports from health care providers of vaccines being administered quickly. The state has said this gap in reporting is due to reporting inconsistencies and time lags between Kansas’ immunization registry and the federal registry.

“We want Kansans to have confidence that we are vaccinating at-risk Kansans as quickly as possible, and despite data lags, health care providers are administering all doses of vaccine to those who need them most,” Governor Kelly said. “To fix these issues, we are working with local health departments and providers to urgently address the problem. The new processes we are implementing will allow us to spend more time and energy on getting vaccines in Kansans’ arms.”

The steps to improve the lag include introducing a new daily reporting snapshot for vaccine providers who have received or administered doses, improving existing reporting and addressing underlying technical issues.

“All three actions aim to address the gap in administration data between what we see in state and local sources and progress providers are making vaccinating Kansans,” Kelly’s office said.

