Man put on diversion for social media posts urging violence during BLM protests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Park City man has been placed on diversion for making social media posts that urged violence during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Rashawn Mayes, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit the crime of incitement to riot, a class C misdemeanor. Police said he was connected to a post that went viral on social media encouraging others to meet at 21st and Arkansas and then travel to other parts of Sedgwick County and engage in violent behavior.

Mayes applied for diversion in the case which was approved by the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

Mayes was also told to write an apology to the Wichita Police Department. Another man who was arrested in the case was not charged.

