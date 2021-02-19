Advertisement

Man put on diversion for social media posts urging violence during BLM protests

Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Wichita (May 30, 2020)
Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Wichita (May 30, 2020)(KWCH)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Park City man has been placed on diversion for making social media posts that urged violence during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Rashawn Mayes, 20, was charged with conspiracy to commit the crime of incitement to riot, a class C misdemeanor. Police said he was connected to a post that went viral on social media encouraging others to meet at 21st and Arkansas and then travel to other parts of Sedgwick County and engage in violent behavior.

Mayes applied for diversion in the case which was approved by the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

Mayes was also told to write an apology to the Wichita Police Department. Another man who was arrested in the case was not charged.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Memorial fund established for family of Newton PD sergeant killed in ATV crash
AGCO
AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages
Southwest Power Pool no longer in emergency alert
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Affidavit: Man accused of dragging 13-year-old girl in stolen SUV unaware she was inside
Two crashes closed Highway 54 was closed in both directions between Pratt and Greenburg on...
Haviland woman killed in crash on US-54 east of Greensburg

Latest News

Todd Barber
Wichita Southeast HS grad plays key role in successful Mars mission
Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County, Kansas were given to healthcare...
Kansas governor announces steps to reduce vaccine data lag
Bob Dole and Bill Clinton
Bob Dole announces he has Stage 4 lung cancer