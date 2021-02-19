Advertisement

Warmer for the weekend

Wichita finally climbed above freezing on Friday and that warming trend will continue into the weekend.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita finally climbed above freezing on Friday and that warming trend will continue into the weekend.

Tonight, patchy freezing fog will develop across central and eastern Kansas. This will continue into early Saturday morning, ending by 10 a.m. Lows will drop into the teens tonight with wind chills around 10-20 to start the day on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will bring a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s in south central Kansas, the mid to upper 40s for the rest of the state. The wind will be around 5-15 mph.

A system will move in from the west Saturday night. This will bring showers into northwestern Kansas Saturday evening and a chance for a light freezing drizzle in central Kansas Saturday night into Sunday morning. This could create some slick spots on the roads, so you’ll want to be extra careful if you need to get out Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, highs will get back into the 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll continue to climb through early next week, with highs in the upper 50s Monday and the lower 60s on Tuesday.

A cold front moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop highs back into the upper 40s for the middle of the week, but our highs will still be close to normal for this time of the year.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with fog late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Morning fog then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 38.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with late freezing drizzle. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 30.

Sunday: Early morning freezing drizzle then partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 10-25; gusty. High: 44.

Mon: High: 57. Low: 26. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 61. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 32. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44. Low: 28. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 44. Low: 24. Mostly sunny.

