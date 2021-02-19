Wichita PD vehicle hit at crash scene on Kellogg, no officers injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Friday afternoon (Feb. 19) shared photos of a damaged WPD patrol vehicle that was hit early Friday morning at the scene of another crash on Kellogg.

Ramsay said officers responding to a crash were in the westbound lanes of East Kellogg near Hillside when the second accident involving the patrol car happened. The WPD chief said one of the officers had to jump over the median to avoid being hit by a vehicle that then hit the WPD SUV and another vehicle that was involved in the initial crash.

“Please slow down when you see emergency vehicles and keep our first responders safe,” Ramsay said. “This is an everyday danger our officers face and (I) am grateful for those who do this work.”

