Advertisement

Wichita PD vehicle hit at crash scene on Kellogg, no officers injured

At the scene of another crash on Kellogg early Friday morning (Feb. 19, 2021) on East Kellogg...
At the scene of another crash on Kellogg early Friday morning (Feb. 19, 2021) on East Kellogg in Wichita, a vehicle hit a WPD patrol vehicle.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Friday afternoon (Feb. 19) shared photos of a damaged WPD patrol vehicle that was hit early Friday morning at the scene of another crash on Kellogg.

Ramsay said officers responding to a crash were in the westbound lanes of East Kellogg near Hillside when the second accident involving the patrol car happened. The WPD chief said one of the officers had to jump over the median to avoid being hit by a vehicle that then hit the WPD SUV and another vehicle that was involved in the initial crash.

“Please slow down when you see emergency vehicles and keep our first responders safe,” Ramsay said. “This is an everyday danger our officers face and (I) am grateful for those who do this work.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
AGCO
AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages
Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Memorial fund established for family of Newton PD sergeant killed in ATV crash
4.5 M earthquake centered in Okla. shakes Wichita
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Wichita finally climbed above freezing on Friday and that warming trend will continue into the...
Warmer for the weekend
A woman was critically injured in a duplex fire in west Wichita on Friday.
Woman critically injured in west Wichita duplex fire
Houng Pham and her son Cody Ha were found dead in the east Wichita home on Nov. 27, 2017.
WPD: $2,500 reward offered in 2017 double homicide involving mother, son
KDOL
KDOL begins paying Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)