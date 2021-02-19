Advertisement

Woman critically injured in west Wichita duplex fire

A woman was critically injured in a duplex fire in west Wichita on Friday.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered very critical injuries in a duplex fire Friday afternoon.

Wichita firefighters responded to the call in the 3000 block of W. Newell Street around 2:30 p.m. They were informed that a person was inside. Additional crews were dispatched to assist with search and rescue and fire attack.

Crews located the woman inside with very critical injuries. She was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for treatment.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area. Investigators are now looking into how it started. They are also interviewing another person who lives in the unit.

Crews said the side of the duplex where the fire happened is not liveable. The other side was not affected.

