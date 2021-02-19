WPD hopes to generate new leads in 2017 double murder involving mother, son

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department continues to investigate the 2017 deaths of 62-year-old Huong Pham and her 23-year-old son, Cody Ha.

The two were found dead in their home, in the 7500 block of East Huntington, right after the Thanksgiving holiday in 2017. Pham’s daughter, who also lived at the residence, told police she came home and found her mother and brother “unconscious and bloody.” Police identified the two as Pham and Ha.

Detectives are sitting down to discuss facts from the case on Friday afternoon. They said they hope to generate some new leads.

