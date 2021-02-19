Advertisement

WPD hopes to generate new leads in 2017 double murder involving mother, son

Houng Pham and her son Cody Ha were found dead in the east Wichita home on Nov. 27, 2017.
Houng Pham and her son Cody Ha were found dead in the east Wichita home on Nov. 27, 2017.(Houng Pham/Facebook)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department continues to investigate the 2017 deaths of 62-year-old Huong Pham and her 23-year-old son, Cody Ha.

The two were found dead in their home, in the 7500 block of East Huntington, right after the Thanksgiving holiday in 2017. Pham’s daughter, who also lived at the residence, told police she came home and found her mother and brother “unconscious and bloody.” Police identified the two as Pham and Ha.

Detectives are sitting down to discuss facts from the case on Friday afternoon. They said they hope to generate some new leads.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGCO
AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages
Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Memorial fund established for family of Newton PD sergeant killed in ATV crash
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis
Gov. Kelly creating back to school vaccine plan
Gov. Kelly implements new K-12 vaccination plan

Latest News

KDOL
KDOL begins paying Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
Kansas reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy explains why you might see a higher bill next month
4.5 M earthquake centered in Okla. shakes Wichita