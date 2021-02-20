Ceremony at Wichita State celebrates 40 new U.S. citizens

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ceremony held Friday (Feb. 19) at Wichita State University celebrated 40 new U.S. citizens in Kansas. The citizenship candidates represent 18 countries including Canada, Mexico, Cuba and Vietnam. Among the group, Nayeli Escalera said she’s excited for the new chapter in her life.

“I’m pretty happy because it’s a big step in my life,” she said. “I’m so proud of myself becoming a citizen.”

The people celebrating their citizenship on Friday live in all parts of Kansas including Dodge City, Goddard, Hays, Salina and Wichita.

