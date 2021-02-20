Advertisement

Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he would order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

Limbaugh, a Florida resident, died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been announced yet.

“When there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Palm Beach County.

Limbaugh’s death has been widely mourned by conservatives, although critics have highlighted past comments by him that they allege were bigoted and blatantly racist.

The governor has previously ordered flags to be at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
AGCO
AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages
Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Memorial fund established for family of Newton PD sergeant killed in ATV crash
4.5 M earthquake centered in Okla. shakes Wichita
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy explains why you might see a higher bill next month

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Sedgwick County concerned by Kansas vaccine distribution
Jonny Castro
Portrait of Wichita teen touches grieving family, many across U.S.
Gold Star family surprised with new car
4You: Gold Star family surprised with new car at Wichita State game
A portrait of Brianna Ibarra shared online has reached thousands beyond the Wichita area.
Portrait of Wichita teen touches grieving family, many across U.S.
Citizenship ceremony at Wichita State University
Kansas welcomes 40 new U.S. citizens