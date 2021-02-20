Advertisement

Freezing drizzle Sunday morning, then we warm up

Freezing drizzle will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning for central and eastern...
Freezing drizzle will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning for central and eastern Kansas. This will cause some slick spots on roads, driveways, and sidewalks. By Sunday afternoon, this will melt as the temperature warms up.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Freezing drizzle will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning for central and eastern Kansas. This will cause some slick spots on roads, driveways, and sidewalks. By Sunday afternoon, this will melt as the temperature warms up.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Sunday, with a sunny sky in the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

We’ll get even warmer for the start of the workweek. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will move through the state from the northwest Tuesday night. This will drop our highs into the 40s through the rest of the workweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Drizzle turning to freezing drizzle. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Morning drizzle, afternoon sunshine. Wind: SW/NW 10-20; gusty. HigH: 45.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 27.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: W 5-15; gusty. High: 60.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 29. Sunny.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 35. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 27. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 48. Low: 27. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 30. Mostly sunny with isolated showers.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Affidavit: ‘HELP’ written on dashboard of SUV connected to murder of teen couple
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy explains why you might see a higher bill next month
A woman was critically injured in a duplex fire in west Wichita on Friday.
Teenager dies after Friday duplex fire
4.5 M earthquake centered in Okla. shakes Wichita

Latest News

Warming trend through Tuesday
Slow warning trend continues this weekend
Wichita finally climbed above freezing on Friday and that warming trend will continue into the...
Warmer for the weekend
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid start to our Friday, but later today we climb...
Finally, above freezing later Friday
The February thaw kicks in Friday and into the weekend.
Gradually warming into the weekend