Freezing drizzle Sunday morning, then we warm up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Freezing drizzle will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning for central and eastern Kansas. This will cause some slick spots on roads, driveways, and sidewalks. By Sunday afternoon, this will melt as the temperature warms up.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Sunday, with a sunny sky in the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy, with gusts around 30-35 mph.

We’ll get even warmer for the start of the workweek. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front will move through the state from the northwest Tuesday night. This will drop our highs into the 40s through the rest of the workweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Drizzle turning to freezing drizzle. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Morning drizzle, afternoon sunshine. Wind: SW/NW 10-20; gusty. HigH: 45.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 27.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: W 5-15; gusty. High: 60.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 29. Sunny.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 35. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 27. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 48. Low: 27. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 30. Mostly sunny with isolated showers.

