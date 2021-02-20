Gold Star family surprised with new car at Wichita State men’s basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A U.S. military wife and her family received a special surprise Thursday night during Wichita State University’s home men’s basketball game against Houston.

U.S. Army Specialist Jared Plunk was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Since then, his wife, Lindsay and their three children have been living out his memory, day to day. Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation gifted Lindsay a new vehicle, a Chevy Equinox.

Lindsay said the surprise has come at the best time for her son who is now old enough to drive. She said the gift will help to take extra stress and responsibilities off her plate.

