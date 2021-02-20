Advertisement

Gold Star family surprised with new car at Wichita State men’s basketball game

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A U.S. military wife and her family received a special surprise Thursday night during Wichita State University’s home men’s basketball game against Houston.

U.S. Army Specialist Jared Plunk was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Since then, his wife, Lindsay and their three children have been living out his memory, day to day. Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation gifted Lindsay a new vehicle, a Chevy Equinox.

Lindsay said the surprise has come at the best time for her son who is now old enough to drive. She said the gift will help to take extra stress and responsibilities off her plate.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
AGCO
AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages
Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Memorial fund established for family of Newton PD sergeant killed in ATV crash
4.5 M earthquake centered in Okla. shakes Wichita
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy explains why you might see a higher bill next month

Latest News

40 new U.S. citizens were recognized at a Feb. 19 ceremony at Wichita State University.
Ceremony at Wichita State celebrates 40 new U.S. citizens
Wichita SE High School grad Todd Barber works in NASA's Jet Propulsions Lab where he played a...
Wichita Southeast HS grad plays key role in successful Mars mission
Nine-year-old Autry Jo of Cheney, Kan., has donated more than 100 blankets to Pediatric...
Cheney girl donates more than 100 blankets to kids in intensive care
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Johnathan Jordan received the Bronze Star during a Feb. 5, 2021...
Lieutenant Colonel presented with Bronze Star at McConnell AFB in Wichita