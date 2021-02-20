Lawmakers, Kan. governor address concerns with energy reliability, costs in weather emergencies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the recent stretch of extreme cold impacting millions across the region, leaders from local, state and the national level are communicating efforts to ease the potential burden on customers from high energy costs associated with the weather, especially concerning the skyrocketing rates for natural gas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Frida urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) “to take all necessary and possible steps to investigate the cause of the system failures during the recent extreme-weather event in Kansas and protect Kansans from natural gas and electricity price surges resulting from increased demand.”

“Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) Chair Andrew French. Commissioner Dwight D. Keen and Commissioner Susan K. Duffy also signed onto the letter urging a federal investigation,” Kelly’s office said.

Kelly said she directed her administration to “use every tool at its disposal to make sure Kansans are protected from price surges and to make sure Kansas’ system is prepared to handle future problems created by circumstances like extreme weather.

“The recent energy pricing and supply emergency will have serious financial implications for all Kansans and the KCC will take every action within our authority to ease that burden,” French said. “However, our jurisdictional reach is limited. We need swift and decisive leadership at the federal level, as well.”

At the federal level, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall called for a hearing to examine reliability and resiliency of the electrical grid following the arctic blast.

“I appreciate the dedication of officials in Kansas to ensuring our businesses and residents have the natural gas and propane needed to continue powering their homes and businesses through this cold weather. While we continue to do all we can at the federal level to confirm no foul play or price gouging has occurred and to support our utility companies and community leaders as they work diligently to keep Kansans warm, I believe it is prudent to exam the reliability, resiliency, and affordability of electricity and natural gas when the system is stressed,” Marshall said. “The Midwest and Great Plains have seen cold weather before. Electricity generators and natural gas producers in the north consistently operate in extreme cold weather. The ultimate questions become, ‘Why weren’t we prepared’” and ‘What can we do to ensure this doesn’t happen again?’”

