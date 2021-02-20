Advertisement

Lawmakers, Kan. governor address concerns with energy reliability, costs in weather emergencies

Natural gas wells freeze up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a...
Natural gas wells freeze up with colder temperatures, limiting the supply and causing a significant increase in the cost.(KY3)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the recent stretch of extreme cold impacting millions across the region, leaders from local, state and the national level are communicating efforts to ease the potential burden on customers from high energy costs associated with the weather, especially concerning the skyrocketing rates for natural gas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Frida urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) “to take all necessary and possible steps to investigate the cause of the system failures during the recent extreme-weather event in Kansas and protect Kansans from natural gas and electricity price surges resulting from increased demand.”

“Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) Chair Andrew French. Commissioner Dwight D. Keen and Commissioner Susan K. Duffy also signed onto the letter urging a federal investigation,” Kelly’s office said.

Kelly said she directed her administration to “use every tool at its disposal to make sure Kansans are protected from price surges and to make sure Kansas’ system is prepared to handle future problems created by circumstances like extreme weather.

“The recent energy pricing and supply emergency will have serious financial implications for all Kansans and the KCC will take every action within our authority to ease that burden,” French said. “However, our jurisdictional reach is limited. We need swift and decisive leadership at the federal level, as well.”

At the federal level, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall called for a hearing to examine reliability and resiliency of the electrical grid following the arctic blast.

“I appreciate the dedication of officials in Kansas to ensuring our businesses and residents have the natural gas and propane needed to continue powering their homes and businesses through this cold weather. While we continue to do all we can at the federal level to confirm no foul play or price gouging has occurred and to support our utility companies and community leaders as they work diligently to keep Kansans warm, I believe it is prudent to exam the reliability, resiliency, and affordability of electricity and natural gas when the system is stressed,” Marshall said. “The Midwest and Great Plains have seen cold weather before. Electricity generators and natural gas producers in the north consistently operate in extreme cold weather. The ultimate questions become, ‘Why weren’t we prepared’” and ‘What can we do to ensure this doesn’t happen again?’”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
AGCO
AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages
Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Memorial fund established for family of Newton PD sergeant killed in ATV crash
4.5 M earthquake centered in Okla. shakes Wichita
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy explains why you might see a higher bill next month

Latest News

On Wednesday, Jan. 27 inside INTRUST Bank Arena, Sedgwick County residents in Phase 2 of the...
Lack of vaccine supply frustrates some of 65-and- older population in Sedgwick County
Brianna Ibarra portrait
Portrait of Wichita teen touches grieving family, many across U.S.
Wichita police
WPD offers $2,500 for information in double homicide of mother, son
COVID-19 vaccine
Sedgwick County concerned by Kansas vaccine distribution