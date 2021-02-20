Advertisement

Ohio police find cat, newborn kittens in ‘suspicious package’

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW MIAMI, Ohio (CNN) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio got a call about a suspicious package left outside the door of a church and sent the bomb unit to investigate.

Nothing was ticking inside the bag. Instead, the responders heard kittens and found a mother cat and six kittens inside.

A note left inside indicated “Sprinkles” had gone into labor the day before.

The Butler County Bomb Unit was called to a suspicious package at a Church in New Miami. When Specialist Mike Grimes and...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 18, 2021

All is well for the mom and her babies and they are being cared for by a local animal shelter.

The animals appear to be in good health and are headed to a foster family.

