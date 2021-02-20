Slow warning trend continues this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The slow warming trend continues today with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s across south central Kansas, the mid to upper 40s for the rest of the state. The wind will be around 5-15 mph. The slower warm-up is a result of the snow-cover across the region.

A system will move in from the west tonight. This will bring showers into northwestern Kansas Saturday evening and a chance for a light freezing drizzle in central Kansas Saturday night into Sunday morning. This could create some slick spots on the roads, especially the elevated surfaces, so you’ll want to be extra careful if you need to get out Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, highs will get back into the 40s with a partly cloudy sky. The warming trend will continue through early next week, with highs in the upper 50s Monday and the lower 60s on Tuesday. A cold front moving through Tuesday night will drop highs back into the upper 40s for the middle of the week, but our highs will still be close to normal for late February.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy by afternoon. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 38.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle/freezing drizzle developing after midnight. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Sunday: Early morning freezing drizzle then partly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 26.

Mon: High: 57. Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 61. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 32. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 44. Low: 28. Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy overnight.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 24. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 30. Partly cloudy.

