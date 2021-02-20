Advertisement

Slow warning trend continues this weekend

Warming trend through Tuesday
Warming trend through Tuesday(KWCH-Weather)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The slow warming trend continues today with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s across south central Kansas, the mid to upper 40s for the rest of the state. The wind will be around 5-15 mph. The slower warm-up is a result of the snow-cover across the region.

A system will move in from the west tonight. This will bring showers into northwestern Kansas Saturday evening and a chance for a light freezing drizzle in central Kansas Saturday night into Sunday morning. This could create some slick spots on the roads, especially the elevated surfaces, so you’ll want to be extra careful if you need to get out Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, highs will get back into the 40s with a partly cloudy sky. The warming trend will continue through early next week, with highs in the upper 50s Monday and the lower 60s on Tuesday. A cold front moving through Tuesday night will drop highs back into the upper 40s for the middle of the week, but our highs will still be close to normal for late February.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy by afternoon. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 38.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle/freezing drizzle developing after midnight. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Sunday: Early morning freezing drizzle then partly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 26.

Mon: High: 57. Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 61. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 32. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 44. Low: 28. Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy overnight.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 24. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 30. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Affidavit: ‘HELP’ written on dashboard of SUV connected to murder of teen couple
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Evergy explains why you might see a higher bill next month
4.5 M earthquake centered in Okla. shakes Wichita
A woman was critically injured in a duplex fire in west Wichita on Friday.
Woman critically injured in west Wichita duplex fire

Latest News

Wichita finally climbed above freezing on Friday and that warming trend will continue into the...
Warmer for the weekend
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid start to our Friday, but later today we climb...
Finally, above freezing later Friday
The February thaw kicks in Friday and into the weekend.
Gradually warming into the weekend
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold start to the day, but for a change, it is...
Another cold, but quiet day across Kansas