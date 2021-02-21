Barton County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Phase 2 and 2nd dose

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County is holding two drive through vaccination clinics this week.

The county has received the COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for individuals that received their first dose on or before January 27, 2021.

To get the second dose you can attend the drive through vaccination clinic on Wednesday, February 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III Building.

If you received your first COVID-19 vaccination during the above dates, you are automatically on the list for the second dose. Please do not call to make an appointment, second doses will only be administered during this time frame.

If you, for some reason, are not able to accommodate this schedule, your name will be placed on the list for second doses at the next drive through event.

The manufacturer of the vaccine, Moderna, allows for the second dose anytime four days prior to and 28 days after the first dose.

For those that have not got the first dose but are eligible for the vaccine, Barton County anticipates receiving a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses (350) on Monday, February 22.

The county will conduct a drive through first come first served vaccination clinic on Wednesday, February 24 at 2 p.m. at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III Building.

Eligible participants are based on KDHE guidance to vaccinate persons aged 65+, congregate settings and high-contact critical workers as outlined in Phase 2 of the Governor’s plan and only those individuals will be included in this event.

Due to the limited number of vaccine doses Barton County has received, it is likely the event will end before 5 p.m. Barton County anticipates receiving more vaccine in the near future and will continue to host additional drive through clinics as soon as possible.

It is not required, however, to expedite your vaccination, eligible persons may visit www.bartoncounty.org to download and complete the vaccine consent form found under the COVID-19 tab.

