Get ready for “spring-like” weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Freezing drizzle and light snow across northern Kansas this morning will come to an end by midday, patchy drizzle will remain possible across the Flint Hills through Noon. Slick spots are most likely north of I-70. By this afternoon, this system will move east into Iowa/Missouri and temperatures warms above freezing. Sunshine will return and the gusty northwest winds will continue through early evening. Expect wind gusts around 30-40 mph. Highs today will be in the 40s to near 50.

A big warm up is expected for the start of the workweek. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s Monday with most in of Kansas in the 60s on Tuesday, before another cold front moves in Tuesday night. This front will drop our highs into the 40s through the rest of the workweek into next weekend. Dry weather will prevail through next Saturday with our next weather system moving in towards the end of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning drizzle, decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 45.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 25.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: W 5-15; gusty. High: 58.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 29.

Tue: High: 63. Sunny.

Wed: High: 47. Low: 32. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 27. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48. Low: 27. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 30. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 30. Partly cloudy, breezy with showers possible.

