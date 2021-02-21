Advertisement

Kansas gets a break from winter

Sunshine and spring-like temps will take over Kansas for the start of the workweek.
Sunshine and spring-like temps will take over Kansas for the start of the workweek.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and spring-like temps will take over Kansas for the start of the workweek.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s. We will have a mostly clear sky with the wind up to 20 and gusty.

Monday, highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be sunny with the wind around 15 to 20 and gusty.

We’ll stay sunny and warm on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Tuesday night. This will drop highs into the upper 40s on Wednesday (which would be normal for this time of the year). We’ll stay in the 40s through Thursday before warming into the 50s Friday through the weekend.

Our next storm system will move in at the end of the weekend. This will bring rain Sunday afternoon, a rain-snow mix Sunday night, and a chance for snow Monday morning. This is still a week away, so we will keep you updated on timing and impacts throughout the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W 10-20; gusty. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: W 5-15; gusty. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: SW/S 10-20. High: 63.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 33. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 28. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 51. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 53. Low: 33. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 35. Partly cloudy with showers possible.

