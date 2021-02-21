Kansas State tops TCU, snaps 13-game skid

FORT WORTH, Tx. (KWCH) - With a 62-54 win over TCU, the Kansas State Wildcats snap a losing streak dating back to 2020.

On the brink of tying the longest losing streak in program history, the Cats’ edged out a rare road win in the final minutes of regulation.

Wildcat senior Mike McGuirl was the leading scorer of the match finishing with 16 points. Nijel Pack followed with 12 while Davion Bradford added 10.

Kansas State is set for a home game with conference foe Oklahoma, Tuesday, February 28th at 8:00 PM

