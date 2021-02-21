Advertisement

Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home

Police Lights
Police Lights(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita man who shot a woman after finding several people inside a home he was trying to sell has been sentenced to probation.

Christopher Meece was sentenced recently to two years of probation and ordered to pay $44,000 restitution in connection with the October 2019 shooting.

Meece pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors after prosecutors dismissed several felony aggravated battery charges. Meece had reported four burglaries at the home in the days before the shooting.

When he went to check on the home on Oct. 29, 2019, Meece told police he saw two men and one woman running before he fired a shot and struck the woman

