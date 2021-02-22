For the first time in months, Kansas reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Less than a thousand COVID-19 cases were reported by the state of Kansas since Friday.

The state reported 883 new cases over the weekend, as well as 29 new deaths and 32 new hospitalizations – the lowest numbers have been for months.

Only one cluster, at Ponce Products, was named by the state in Sedgwick County.

The percentage of Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to climb, with 11.6% of Kansans being vaccinated.

