Advertisement

For the first time in months, Kansas reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Less than a thousand COVID-19 cases were reported by the state of Kansas since Friday.

The state reported 883 new cases over the weekend, as well as 29 new deaths and 32 new hospitalizations – the lowest numbers have been for months.

Only one cluster, at Ponce Products, was named by the state in Sedgwick County.

The percentage of Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to climb, with 11.6% of Kansans being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl
Police Lights
Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home
Emergency Rental Assistance Program becomes available to Wichita residents Monday
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans

Latest News

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; US deaths at brink of 500K
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
New studies published this week suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can protect against new...
UK data: COVID-19 vaccines sharply cut hospitalizations
The World Health Organization panel suggests the origins of COVID-19 deserve further study.
World Health Organization wants deeper look at COVID-19 origins