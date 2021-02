TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly will be joined by Kansas Department of Labor Acting Secretary Amber Shultz at 4 p.m. today, Monday, February 22, to deliver an update on the Kansas Department of Labor.

Eyewitness News will carry the briefing live on KWCH.com and the KWCH 12 app.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.