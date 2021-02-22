Halstead woman collects donations to drive to Texas, helping those in need

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - A Halstead woman and her family headed to Texas last weekend to help provide relief to those still without power and clean water.

A few days ago, Whitney Koehn posted on Facebook about her plan, and received thousands of dollars in donations; food and water plus supplies to give out to those in need.

“Those people are losing everything they have and I was watching it and I cried and cried and cried and finally said, ‘You know what I don’t have a lot, but I’ve got some time right now.’”

Koehn posted the plan to her business’ Facebook page, organizing drop off for donations there.

“I don’t have a ton of social media followers, but the ones I have are super loyal and amazing, so I said this is what we are doing if you want to be a part of it let me know and the response to that was incredible.”

A few days later, the donations kept coming as people from towns all over southcentral Kansas stopped by to offer what they could.

“Seeing their posts and what they are going through, I felt like I should help. It’s the least I can do especially when these are already hard times with COVID,” Gina Burke, who dropped off donations, said.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through and I know most of us would struggle in their position. So, if we could do anything to help them that’s amazing,” Allison Brunk said.

Koehn and her family went to Texas over the weekend with a trailer full of supplies.

“We’ll just drive until Jesus tells us to stop.”

According to a Facebook post, the family stopped at Calvary Hill Baptist Church in San Antonio. In the post, Koehn said someone directed them to the church after they had run out of food.

