Kansas launches updated site to connect job seekers with state’s employers

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Monday (Feb. 22) announced the launch of the newly redesigned website, KANSASWORKS.com, meant to provide a more user-friendly experience for the state’s job seekers and employers.

Dubbed, KANSASWORKS: NextGen, the new site features an updated user interface which, the state said, makes it easier for employers and job seekers to find the services they need. The state said the changes “came from careful consideration of user feedback and efforts to align the needs of Kansans looking for careers with hiring businesses.

“The new KANSASWORKS.com is a much improved, easier-to-use service to help Kansans seeking a job connect with employers across the state,” Kelly said. “With the help of our partners, we have created a modern, effective tool to address the needs of our state’s workforce and our business community to spur our economic recovery statewide.”

The state said the new and improved job-seeking website includes tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and to help employers and training providers.

“Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site,” the state said.

Additional website updates include an updated, contemporary interface with easier navigation, more information at a glance in the Job and Training Searches, improved responsiveness on phone or tablet and improved accessibility for using the system with assistive technology.

“Our state’s approach to economic development is evolving into the future and beyond, and online workforce development is no exception,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “The new KANSASWORKS.com website will provide a more responsive, easier to navigate and more functional environment for employers and job seekers online. To anyone in Kansas looking to fill a position within your business or hoping to find a meaningful career in our state, KANSASWORKS.com is here to help you.”

