Kansas man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody combat with police, as lawmakers fled for their lives. Five people died.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - FBI agents arrested a Gardner, Kan. man Monday morning related to the violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The FBI said Ryan Keith Ashlock of Gardner, KS was taken into custody without incident pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia. 

Ashlock was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice/congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

