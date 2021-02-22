Kansas teen collects items for less fortunate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Anna Kliever, 15, is doing her part to help the community.

For the Lenten season, she started collecting food items.

Her initial goal was to collect 100 items, but she received an outpour of support, and now her goal is 1,000 items.

So far, she has about 500 donations and has been getting cash donations as well.

She plans on dropping off the donations Saturday.

