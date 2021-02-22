Advertisement

Kansas teen collects items for less fortunate

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Anna Kliever, 15, is doing her part to help the community.

For the Lenten season, she started collecting food items.

Her initial goal was to collect 100 items, but she received an outpour of support, and now her goal is 1,000 items.

So far, she has about 500 donations and has been getting cash donations as well.

She plans on dropping off the donations Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl
Police Lights
Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home
Emergency Rental Assistance Program becomes available to Wichita residents Monday
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans

Latest News

For the first time in months, Kansas reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Wichita sculptor creates ice garden
Wichita sculptor creates ice garden
Halstead woman collects donations to drive to Texas, helping those in need
Halstead woman collects donations to drive to Texas, helping those in need
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita North students participating in Airbus Flying Challenge