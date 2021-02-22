Advertisement

Local clinic offers free services to care for those without health care

Local clinic offers free services to care for those without health care
Local clinic offers free services to care for those without health care(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Federal Health Insurance Marketplace reopened last week for a special enrollment period that will run through mid-may. This is as part of President Biden’s plan to ensure that Americans in need of insurance coverage during the coronavirus pandemic have access to healthcare.

A local clinic is also doing its part to make sure the uninsured are taken care of. The Mayflower Clinic offers free services to those workers who can’t afford health care. Providers there don’t get paid, but instead choose to donate their free time to help patients.

“We have all sorts of health care workers come in and they donate their time, they don’t get paid at all, not a penny out of the clinic goes towards them they just come in on the weekends whenever they have time to see patients. They truly just do it out of wanting to help the community as well,” Amanda Lamm, the clinic coordinator, said.

The clinic is working on an expansion project that will include new exam rooms, new labs and bathrooms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Affidavit: ‘HELP’ written on dashboard of SUV connected to murder of teen couple
A woman was critically injured in a duplex fire in west Wichita on Friday.
Teenager dies after Friday duplex fire
Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
A portrait of Brianna Ibarra shared online has reached thousands beyond the Wichita area.
Portrait of Wichita teen touches grieving family, many across U.S.

Latest News

RICHARD A. DEVORE SOUTH YMCA
Building You: Greater Wichita YMCA hiring for 300 summer jobs
Wesley Medical Center is among Wichita hospitals that have been challenged by surges in local...
Status for Sedgwick County hospitals upgraded to ‘good’
Risks high for hypothermia, frostbite, doctors warn
Sedgwick County moving lines for vaccine inside arena next week