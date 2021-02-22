Local clinic offers free services to care for those without health care

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Federal Health Insurance Marketplace reopened last week for a special enrollment period that will run through mid-may. This is as part of President Biden’s plan to ensure that Americans in need of insurance coverage during the coronavirus pandemic have access to healthcare.

A local clinic is also doing its part to make sure the uninsured are taken care of. The Mayflower Clinic offers free services to those workers who can’t afford health care. Providers there don’t get paid, but instead choose to donate their free time to help patients.

“We have all sorts of health care workers come in and they donate their time, they don’t get paid at all, not a penny out of the clinic goes towards them they just come in on the weekends whenever they have time to see patients. They truly just do it out of wanting to help the community as well,” Amanda Lamm, the clinic coordinator, said.

The clinic is working on an expansion project that will include new exam rooms, new labs and bathrooms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.