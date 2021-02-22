Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Little is left of a Kingman County house that was home to three generations of a family. Now, the community where Edwin and Barbara Huelskamp live is helping them through this difficult time.

“I guess we’re doing okay. We didn’t have any physical problems. It’s kind of hard when you wake up the next morning and don’t have any underwear other than what you got on,” Edwin said.

They’re looking at the good at a time when it’s easy to be consumed by the bad. On February 12, their home of nearly 30 years reduced to ash and rubble.

“It’s been so cold we haven’t really been able to do anything,” Barbara said.

That morning, Edwin went out to the pasture to make sure the cattle grazing on his land had water.

“Since it was like three degrees that day, the outside faucet was frozen. So, he was trying to thaw it out,” daughter Edith Huelskamp said.

“Pretty soon I’d seen some smoke and I tried and tried but I didn’t have any water there and in 10 minutes, it was blazing,” Edwin Huelskamp said.

Edwin, Barbara, and their dog made it out safely. But, the house that three generations of this family lived in was gone.

“Remember a lot of family gatherings with all of his family and the folks that lived out there,” Barbara said.

For their daughter Edith, she said the murals her grandmother painted on the walls are the hardest thing to lose.

“You’re never going to have all the little memories, just things as basic as the closet my grandpa built,” Edith said.

But, true to small town charm, it’s been this family’s neighbors and friends providing an instant support system.

“Everybody is like what can we do to help. Right now, there’s not a whole lot to do. Come time to clean up the place, it will be a different story but we know the community will be there,” Barbara said.

As they now look to rebuild, Barbara knows everything will be alright.

“Trust in the Lord. It’s going to happen. It’s going to be okay,” she said.

It’s the support that is helping to get them through it. A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.