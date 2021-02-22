Sedgwick County Health Dept. begins vaccinations at former Central Library in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday (Feb. 22) was the first day for eligible Sedgwick County residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the old Central Library in downtown Wichita. The Sedgwick County Health Department previously held the vaccination clinic at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The new vaccination clinic, on the first floor of the old Central Library, began as a vaccination site at 2 p.m. Monday. A month into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, Sedgwick County is focused on giving the shot to residents who are 70 and older and, for the next two weeks, K-12 teachers.

“Everybody wants the shot first, and with the number vaccines that Sedgwick County is getting in and our community partners, not everybody gets to go first. The goal is to keep people from dying, overwhelming hospitals, reduce spread in the community,” Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said.

The move to the former Central Library, including 20 vaccination stations, was welcomed by some who got the shot Monday and some of the workers who made the move to administer vaccines. Sedgwick County continues to remind people with appointments to get vaccinated for COVID-19 not to show up at the clinic any earlier than 15 minutes out. The county also reminds people that the parking lot shared by Century II and the library is free, so if you’re getting a vaccine, you don’t have to put money in the meter before going in for your appointment.

Moving forward, Sedgwick County will have two locations for vaccinations. The main vaccination clinic will stay at the old Central Library and the drive-thru clinic will continue to be at the transit center on Waterman Street. Both locations require appointments.

If you’re 70 or older and want to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can schedule one on Sedgwick County’s website or call 316-660-1029.

