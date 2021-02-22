Advertisement

Shockers drop season opener to Cowboys, 3-1

Mar 7, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a baseball game between Wichita State and LA...
Mar 7, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a baseball game between Wichita State and LA Tech &amp;copy;KellyRoss(KWCH)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita State baseball team suffered a 3-1 loss to the No. 17-ranked Oklahoma State University Cowboys Sunday, Feb. 21, in its 2021 season opener at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.Wichita State (0-1) is scheduled to face Oklahoma State (1-0) in one more game Monday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. WSU outhit the Cowboys in the contest, 11-7, but left 13 runners on-base. Senior outfielder

Corrigan Bartlett, who made his debut as a Shocker Sunday, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, while Garrett Kocis and Ross Cadena each had a pair of hits, leading Wichita State offensively. 

Junior right-hander Liam Eddy (0-1) took the loss on the mound after surrendering three earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings of work. 

The Cowboys did all of their damage in the top of the first inning, scoring their three runs on an RBI fielder’s choice from Max Hewitt and two-RBI double off the bat of Alix Garcia. 

The Shockers cut into the OSU lead with a run in the fourth after Bartlett hit a single to center field, allowing Kocis to cross home plate, but couldn’t get any closer the remainder of the game. 

Garcia paced Oklahoma State in the batter’s box, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Left-hander Parker Scott (1-0) earned the win after allowing an earned run on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings. Reliever Brett Standlee picked up the save for OSU.

