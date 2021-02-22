Taste of spring to start off the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is cold, but quiet Monday morning with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 20s. Later today, it is a taste of spring as temperatures soar into the 60s.

Tuesday will be even warmer as highs top-out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. In other words, Kansas went from record-breaking cold to near-record warmth in less than seven days.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will both be breezy to windy at times. However, the warm breeze on Tuesday will be replaced by a much colder wind on Wednesday. With that said, mid-week highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s are near normal.

The next significant weather maker may impact the state on Sunday into early next week. While there is plenty of time to track this potential storm system and iron out wrinkles, heavy rain and snow look possible, stay tuned.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: W/SW 10-20. High: 62.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; breezy. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 33.

Wed: High: 52. Low: 27. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 28. Mix of sun and clouds.

Fri: High: 53. Low: 31. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 56. Low: 40. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 49. Low: 32. Cloudy; chance of rain.

