Thawing out in Kansas ahead of our next cold front

After a record-breaking cold snap last week, it feels more like Spring this week.
After a record-breaking cold snap last week, it feels more like Spring this week.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a record-breaking cold snap last week, it feels more like Spring this week.

Tonight, we’ll have lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. With a clear sky, the wind will be around 5-15 with gusts up to about 20 mph.

It’s going to get even warmer on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 60s to the lower 70s. This is about 15-20 degrees warmer than normal. the wind will be in from the south, around 10-20 and gusty and we’ll have a sunny sky.

A cold front will move through the state, from the northwest, Tuesday night. Behind the front, highs will drop back to normal, in the upper 40s to the lower 50s on Wednesday.

Light snow will be possible for western Kansas Wednesday night through the first half of the day on Thursday. This won’t leave much of an impact, with less than half of an inch of accumulation expected.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday before we warm back into the 50s for the weekend. Rain will be possible on Sunday, especially in central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW/W 5-15; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 67.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 51.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 28. Mix of sun and clouds.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 30. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 57. Low: 32. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 52. Low: 36. Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Mon: High: 46. Low: 29. Mostly cloudy with showers possible.

