Week of February 22: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Maintenance Technician | Youngers and Sons Manufacturing Co., Inc. | Viola | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11403843 | Also available on KansasWorks.com is an Operator, CNC Machinist position

TUESDAY: Registered Nurse (Triage) | Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11403827 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com include Registered Nurse (IPU), Registered Nurse Case Manager positions

WEDNESDAY: Driver/Shipping and Receiving | Bodycote | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11401120 | Also available on KansasWorks.com are Industrial Maintenance Technician, Quality Manager positions

THURSDAY: Staff Internal Auditor | Equity Bank | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11390534 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com include Commercial Portfolio Manager, Deposit Processing Specialist, Loan Servicing Manager, Loan Support Specialist, Mortgage Analyst, Administrative Assistant, Teller

FRIDAY: Operator #2 | Proseal Inc. | El Dorado (but moving to Augusta in the next few weeks) | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11379094 | Additional openings on KansasWorks.com including foreman, operator #1, administrative assistant, traffic control technician

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.