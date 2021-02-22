Advertisement

Wichita house fire puts man in hospital, critically injured

Wichita house fire puts man in hospital
Wichita house fire puts man in hospital(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in the hospital following a house fire Sunday evening in Southwest Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department said the call came in around 6:20 p.m. on South Gordon Ave. When crews arrived, they said a man was found injured on the porch and heavy fire coming from the house.

That man has been taken to Ascension Via Christi Burn Unit in critical condition. Wichita Fire says initially it was believed a second person was in the house but that person was found at a neighbor’s.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a few minutes. The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Affidavit: ‘HELP’ written on dashboard of SUV connected to murder of teen couple
A woman was critically injured in a duplex fire in west Wichita on Friday.
Teenager dies after Friday duplex fire
Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills
A portrait of Brianna Ibarra shared online has reached thousands beyond the Wichita area.
Portrait of Wichita teen touches grieving family, many across U.S.

Latest News

Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Emergency Rental Assistance Program becomes available to Wichita residents Monday
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans
BRDHD COVID vaccine clinic
Barton County to host more COVID-19 vaccine clinics, 2nd dose and Phase 2
Police Lights
Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home