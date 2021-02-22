Wichita house fire puts man in hospital, critically injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in the hospital following a house fire Sunday evening in Southwest Wichita.

The Wichita Fire Department said the call came in around 6:20 p.m. on South Gordon Ave. When crews arrived, they said a man was found injured on the porch and heavy fire coming from the house.

That man has been taken to Ascension Via Christi Burn Unit in critical condition. Wichita Fire says initially it was believed a second person was in the house but that person was found at a neighbor’s.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a few minutes. The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

