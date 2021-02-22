Advertisement

Wichita North students participating in Airbus Flying Challenge

Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.
Wichita North High School in Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita High School North students are building a plane as part of the Airbus Flying Challenge.

Students in the Engineering Pathway at the high school are building the plane with help from mentors at Airbus and WSU Tech.

According to a Wichita Public Schools spokesperson, the plane has already been sold and will get “real life” use after the students finish building it.

