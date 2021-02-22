Wichita Wind Surge looking to fill seasonal jobs for inaugural season
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge is looking to fill over 300 seasonal jobs this week for its inaugural season.
The Double-A affiliate will host a job fair from Feb. 22-25 at Riverfront Stadium.
Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should visit windsurge.com to fill out an online application and schedule an interview time.
