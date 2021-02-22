Advertisement

Wichita Wind Surge looking to fill seasonal jobs for inaugural season

Wichita WInd Surge
Wichita WInd Surge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge is looking to fill over 300 seasonal jobs this week for its inaugural season.

The Double-A affiliate will host a job fair from Feb. 22-25 at Riverfront Stadium.

Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should visit windsurge.com to fill out an online application and schedule an interview time.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl
Police Lights
Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home
Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford...
Affidavit: ‘HELP’ written on dashboard of SUV connected to murder of teen couple
Natural gas prices
Skyrocketed increase in natural gas prices brings concern about customers’ bills

Latest News

Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Local clinic offers free services to care for those without health care
Local clinic offers free services to care for those without health care
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home