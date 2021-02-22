Advertisement

Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges

In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan, Mexico. The Mexican drug kingpin, who was convicted in a New York federal court in February 2019 on multiple conspiracy counts in an epic drug-trafficking case, was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison.(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested on Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges , the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She’s accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also “engaged in planning yet another prison escape” before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. His Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers. They also said his “army” was under orders to kidnap, torture and murder anyone who got in his way.

His wife is also accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl
Police Lights
Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home
Emergency Rental Assistance Program becomes available to Wichita residents Monday
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: 16-year-old girl attacked at party, dropped off at hospital
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic previously set up in INTRUST Bank Arena, moved just a few...
Sedgwick County Health Dept. begins vaccinations at former Central Library in Wichita
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths surpass 500K, confirming virus’s tragic reach
The number of complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about credit reporting...
Consumer complaints against credit-reporting agencies double during pandemic