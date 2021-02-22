Woman dies from injuries after being hit by vehicle in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A 93-year-old Hutchinson woman died from her injuries at the hospital after a vehicle hit her Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of East Avenue A, in Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson Police Department said the investigation revealed that a little before 12:30 p.m., a vehicle was westbound on Avenue A when it hit the woman, identified as Carman Raya. Police said Raya was traveling on foot northbound across the road, outside of the crosswalks.

Police said Raya was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where where died. The case remains under investigation.

