WPD: 16-year-old girl attacked at party, dropped off at hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was attacked and dropped off at a local hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital around 2:22 a.m. on Sunday for the report. They arrived to find the teen with injuries to her body.

Through their investigation, officers learned that the injuries were sustained during an altercation in the 1400 block of N Bluff in Wichita. Witnesses were contacted and reported that the 16-year-old female was attending a party at that location. At some point during the party, witnesses report that the 16-year-old was attacked by two other girls at the party. The 16-year-old was then driven to the hospital by a friend.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they can contact WPD Investigations at 268-4407, or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 267-2111.

