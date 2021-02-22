Advertisement

WPD: 16-year-old girl attacked at party, dropped off at hospital

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was attacked and dropped off at a local hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital around 2:22 a.m. on Sunday for the report. They arrived to find the teen with injuries to her body.

Through their investigation, officers learned that the injuries were sustained during an altercation in the 1400 block of N Bluff in Wichita. Witnesses were contacted and reported that the 16-year-old female was attending a party at that location. At some point during the party, witnesses report that the 16-year-old was attacked by two other girls at the party. The 16-year-old was then driven to the hospital by a friend.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they can contact WPD Investigations at 268-4407, or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 267-2111.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local doctor shares concern for breast cancer survivors getting COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor shares concern about COVID-19 vaccine side effects for breast cancer survivors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Fiancee Brittany Matthews welcome baby girl
Police Lights
Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home
Rural Kingman County community supports family, fire takes their home
Rural Kingman County community supports family after fire takes their home
Emergency Rental Assistance Program becomes available to Wichita residents Monday
Emergency Rental Assistance program opens Monday for Wichitans

Latest News

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic previously set up in INTRUST Bank Arena, moved just a few...
Sedgwick County Health Dept. begins vaccinations at former Central Library in Wichita
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic after a...
Gov. Kelly to give update on KDOL issues Monday
After a record-breaking cold snap last week, it feels more like Spring this week.
Thawing out in Kansas ahead of our next cold front
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Kansas man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot