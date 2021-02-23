Advertisement

4You: National museum tour of African American art makes rounds in Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - February is Black History Month and a national museum tour of African American art is making its rounds in Wichita. The exhibition highlights African Americans in the 20th century. You can see the exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum.

There are 34 artists showing about 50 pieces. The museum’s director encourages the public to check out the exhibit, on display through May 23.

“You’ll see everything in this show. Art reflects and mirrors life, so there’s beauty and joy and elegance,” said Wichita Art Museum Director Patricia McDonnell. “Think about what occurred across the 20th century and think about the history of African Americans. You’re also going to see hardship and adversity reflected in the show.”

