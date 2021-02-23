Advertisement

Aftermath of winter storm brings safety reminder with motorcyclists on road

By Carolina Loera
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the warmer temperatures and the sun out comes more bikers on Wichita streets and highways. With that comes a reminder to take extra caution, especially in the aftermath of a a winter storm.

Drivers all over Wichita are dealing with sand on the roads, an obstacle local biker Jeral Parret says many motorcyclists are facing.

“You gotta be real careful about the sand. Going around corners, through intersections, it’s slick and a lot of people don’t think about it,” Parret said. “So you gotta be careful so you don’t go down.”

Parret said he hopes fellow bikers pay attention.

“You just have to slow down and take your time,” he said. “It’s all about the ride. And enjoy the ride, not ‘I gotta get there right now.’ Be safe and enjoy the ride.”

Parret also asks other drivers on the road to be careful.

“A lot of people like myself ride year round, so even during the winter, you gotta watch for motorcycles, he said.

Aftermath of winter storm brings safety reminder with motorcyclists on road
